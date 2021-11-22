BJP aims at majority in K'taka MLC polls, JD(S) likely to support

Bengaluru, Nov 22 (IANS) The ruling BJP in Karnataka is aiming to gain a majority in the Legislative Council elections scheduled to be held on December 10.



Former Chief Minister B.S. Yediyurappa has already appealed to JD(S) leaders to support BJP candidates.



The election is heating up as November 23 (Tuesday) is the final day for submission of nominations. The BJP has announced its candidates whereas the Congress and the JD(S) are likely to make the announcements by Monday.



The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has already completed its Jan Swaraj Yatra across the state. Top leaders, including Yediyurappa, Jagadish Shettar, D.V. Sadananda Gowda and cabinet ministers, toured the state to strengthen the party and galvanise party workers for the polls.



The Congress on the other hand is launching scathing attacks on the BJP over the Bitcoin scandal.



Though the JD(S) has not made any open statement in this regard, sources say that since the party is enjoying the position of 'Speaker' in the Council with the support of the BJP, it is almost certain that it will be supporting the saffron party.



To attain a majority in the 75-member council, the magic number of 38 has to be attained.



The BJP is presently the single largest party with 32 members, the Congress 29 and the JD(S) 12. But, still the JD(S) holds the position of Speaker in the Council with the saffron party's support.



The Council elections are being held for 25 seats as the term of as many sitting members of the Legislative Council from 20 Local Authorities' constituencies will expire on January 5, 2022.



The BJP will have to win more than 12 seats for gaining a majority.



Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai is under tremendous pressure to win a majority in the Council elections after the party's defeat in the Hangal by-polls.



If the BJP attains power, it could get all the enacted Bills passed without depending on the other parties.



The chances of the Congress attaining a majority are very thin.



However, the Congress is taking its time to finalise candidates and the JD(S) is likely to field only winning candidates and support the BJP in other constituencies.



