BJP accuses Congress of spreading hatred in Punjab

New Delhi, Jan 22 (IANS) Union Minister and Punjab BJP election in-charge Gajendra Singh Shekhawat has demanded action from the Election Commission, accusing the Congress of creating an atmosphere of hatred in the state ahead of polls.



Sharing a video of Mohammad Mustafa, Gajendra Singh Shekhawat has made many allegations, targeting Congress and its state president Navjot Singh Sidhu in a series of tweets.



He said: "This man is Mohammad Mustafa, advisor to Punjab Congress chief Navjot Singh Sidhu ji, former DGP of Punjab and husband of Razia Sultana, minister in Punjab government. He is challenging Hindus, is trying to disturb communal harmony."



Shekhawat said in his next tweet, "What kind of atmosphere is Congress creating against Hindus in Punjab? This is clear from this video. Now everyone will understand why Sidhu goes to Pakistan and hugs Imran Khan."



Elaborating on BJP's vision for Punjab elections, Shekhawat said, "It is this hatred which we want to end. The party has come up with the concept of taking everyone along in the electoral battle of Punjab. To keep Punjabiyat safe, people like Mohammad Mustafa, who grew up under the umbrella of Congress, have to be thrown out of the mainstream."



Demanding action from the Election Commission, Sekhawat said, "These people want to fight religious battles within the country. They want to target Hindus. They want to damage the integrity of India. The Election Commission has also got this video which should be taken into account."



Elections are to be held for all the 117 Assembly seats in Punjab on February 20.



--IANS

stp/skp/