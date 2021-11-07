Bitcoin scandal gets new twist as main accused arrested again in K'taka

Bengaluru, Nov 7 (IANS) The Bitcoin scandal, which created a furore in the political circles and put the ruling BJP, opposition Congress leaders at loggerheads in Karnataka, took a new turn as the main accused Srikrishna alias Sriki was arrested again.



Sriki was picked up from a five star hotel by J.B. Nagar police on Saturday in connection with a brawl case along with Vishnu Bhat, theson of a famous gold jeweller.



Sriki was interrogated by Additional Commissioner Murugan and DCP East S.D. Sharanappa.



Sriki was staying at five-star hotel since over one a months after being released on bail.



The police have recovered a laptop and a tablet from Sriki. They have also sent his blood samples for testing on consumption of drugs.



He was arrested later in the night after questioning.



The development has been seen as a major twist to the Bitcoin scandal as Congress is alleging the collusion between the ruling BJP leaders and accused Sriki to mint money.



The Congress is demanding Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai to release papers regarding transfer of the Bitcoin scandal to Enforcement Directorate (ED). But, Bommai has not made any statement in this regard.



Sources explain that the influential "political bosses" from Karnataka have managed to stall the investigation by state as well as the central agencies.



However, the complaint has reached Prime Minister's Office (PMO) and it has taken the matter seriously, rattling many top politicians of ruling BJP.



The opposition Congress is preparing to launch an all-out attack on ruling BJP in Karnataka.



At this juncture, the arrest of the main accused in Bitcoin scandal is seen as a very important turning point.



