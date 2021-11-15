Bitcoin scandal: Cong trying to keep non-issue alive, says K'taka CM

Bengaluru, Nov 15 (IANS) Reiterating his challenge to opposition Congress to provide documents, if any, to investigative agencies on the bitcoin scandal, Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai on Monday said that the grand old party is playing politics "to keep the non-issue alive."



Replying to questions from media persons on his return from Tirupati, where he attended the Southern Zonal Council meeting chaired by Union Home Minister Amit Shah, Bommai shot back, "you should ask the question to them (Congress)."



"I have repeatedly said, if they have any documentary evidence, give it to ED or state police. We will investigate it seriously," he said.



Bommai termed the Congress attack as nothing but politics to "keep the non-issue alive."



Replying to another question as to whether Congress is trying to set a narrative against him, "there is no question of setting any narrative, there is no story, so how can you set a narrative," he asked.



Meanwhile, Siddaramaiah, Opposition leader, stated that being the ruling party, they should probe who are involved in the scandal. If they are not capable of it, let them get out of the power.



When questioned, why his government could not arrest and probe Bitcoin scandal accused Srikrishna a.k.a Sriki, Siddaramaiah said that during his tenure there was no complaint against him. He was arrested, kept in custody and released when present Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai was handling the home ministry, he quipped.



Meanwhile, cabinet ministers R. Ashok, V. Somanna and Gopalaiah held joint press conference at Vidhana Soudha and condemned Congress for making issue out of a non-issue. They demanded from the Congress leaders to produce documents regarding the scam. Their only intention is to tarnish the image of the BJP under Bommai, they said.



--IANS

mka/skp/