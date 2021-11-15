Birsa Munda's biography to release in December

New Delhi, Nov 15 (IANS) An authoritative biography of tribal leader Birsa Munda (Nov15, 1875-June 9, 1900), who, in the words of Prime Minister Narendra Modi "shook the British empire" with his traditional bow and arrow, will be published in December, the publisher said on his birth anniversary on Monday while releasing the trailer of the book.



Modi declared on Monday that henceforth, Birsa Munda's birth anniversary would be celebrated in line with that of Mahatma Gandhi and other freedom fighters who had sacrificed their lives for the nation.



Here's a sneak preview of "The Legend of Birsa Munda" by Tuhin A. Sinha and Ankita Verma:



In 19th century India, deep in the heart of what is now the state of Jharkhand, the Adivasis have been leading a life of absolute misery and darkness. The colonial state, with the help of its scheming local collaborators, has cast a net of abuse and exploitation that is tightening around these Adivasis, much like a hangman's noose does. Everything they hold dear – their land, homes, history, traditions, religion, families – has fallen victim to the grand colonial plan of building a magnificent but merciless empire for the Queen.



However, when a people are all but crushed into dust and their identities threatened with a complete erasure, they erupt like a hot, angry whiplash of fire with a roaring so loud that it reverberates in the very heart of the empire and sends a frisson of fear up the spines of those in power. A fire that stokes a rebellion. And at the heart of this rebellion is the twenty-five-year-old Birsa Munda. He decides what must be done to save his community and leads the Adivasis in fighting back to reclaim their lives.



He was a lion-hearted warrior; a healer, a spiritual guide, a forgotten hero.



Based on true events, this epic tale of courage is a tribute to the life of Birsa Munda, who in his very short life, mobilized the tribal community, rebelled against forced conversions, envisioned a fairer, more just society and died fighting for it. A thrilling account that chronicles what most history books don't mention, "The Legend of Birsa Munda" (Amaryllis) is the story of a subaltern tribal hero, whose contribution to India's struggle for independence must never be forgotten.



Tuhin A. Sinha is a bestselling author, screenwriter and politician. Tuhin is acknowledged among the most prolific Indian writers with a maverick knack to experiment with new genres. He has authored eleven books. Tuhin's books traverse a wide range of genres and include socio-political thrillers and romantic sagas. He has also written extensively on all political issues including Kashmir.



Ankita Verma is a communication specialist and the author of two books. An economics graduate from Mumbai University, she is also trained in advertising communication and marketing from Xavier Institute of Communication. She spent more than a decade in the advertising industry before starting her own communications consultancy in 2003.



--IANS

vm/arm