Birmingham CWG Baton Relay: Sportspersons need scientific training, says CM Bommai

Bengaluru, Jan 14 (IANS) Well qualified coaches are needed to provide scientific training for the sportspersons, Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai said, participating virtually in the Baton Relay programme for the 2022 Commonwealth Games, to be held in Birmingham, on Friday.



Sportspersons need training from the best coaches. There is a need to formulate a syllabus and guide them accordingly. The state government is committed to providing necessary assistance to achieve the goals of Amrita Sports Project, Bommai said.



The Commonwealth Games Federation comprising 72 nations has provided the forum for the exchange of views on various domains. The sporting events are being organised to strengthen the bonding among the youth. Over 6000 sportspersons are taking part in this once in a four-year event, Bommai said.



The Baton has arrived in India after traversing 9000kms. Four megacities have been given the opportunity to receive the Baton and I am happy to note that Bengaluru is one among them, he said.



Prime Minister Modi has given new thought and dimension to the sporting world. Sporting events are being held regularly under the 'Khelo India' programme. 'Jeeto India' programme has given a big boost and inspiration for the sportspersons, he said.



This has enabled India to win the highest medals at the recent Tokyo Olympics. Sports need a lot of encouragement. In the post-independence era, Prime Minister Modi deserves the credit for launching a maximum number of programmes to encourage sports. He has interacted with sportspersons before heading for major sporting events and after their return. He has inspired those who won the medals. This has been a model for us all, Bommai said.



The state government has given importance to the empowerment of the youth. A new Youth Policy is being formulated. It is like a boon for sports in Karnataka as a sportsperson himself, Thavar Chand Gehlot, is our Governor. It is commendable that the Karnataka Olympics Association has been giving a big boost for sports, Bommai said.



