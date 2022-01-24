Biodegradable sanitary napkins to smart gloves, girl innovators rock on National Girl Child Day

New Delhi, Jan 24 (IANS) From low-cost biodegradable sanitary napkins to smart gloves, which convert sign language to text and speech for use in AI and GPS, eight girl innovators impressed Union Minister of Commerce and Industry, Piyush Goyal, with their dedication, spirit and intelligence on the occasion of National Girl Child Day on Monday.



"I am very inspired to see these girl Innovators making the nation as well as their parents proud at such a young age (10-18 years). You are the true leaders of India. When girls are empowered, countries become stronger and more prosperous. Women today are challenging the status quo and have stepped up as nation builders and change makers.



"India has always been a powerhouse of strong women across fields -- be it sports (Meerabai Chanu, Mary Kom), business (Falguni Nayyar of Nykaa, Indira Nooyi), or science and technology (Kalpana Chawla)," Goyal said during his interaction with eight girl innovators to mark the National Girl Child Day.



Goyal urged them to make ‘Vocal for Local' a mass movement, become ambassadors of quality revolution, increase consumer awareness and create sustainable goods with utmost focus on quality.



He also told them to collaborate with each other and with other fellow women entrepreneurs, harness the immense potential of women in Tier-2 and Tier-3 cities, connect with India's heritage and explore the country's rich culture and traditions to innovate in areas of handloom, handicraft, art and craft etc.



The minister said the projects of the eight girl innovators will be presented before the Startup Advisory Council after three months.



Quoting Steve Jobs, "The people who are crazy enough to think they can change the world are the ones who do," Goyal said the country's women have again proved their capabilities.



"I would urge all girl children to dream big, never fear failure, as failure is a stepping stone to success, and lead with conviction and confidence," Goyal said.



--IANS

nk/arm