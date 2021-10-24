Bikru massacre: Cop's widow alleges discrimination in relief measures

Kanpur, Oct 24 (IANS) The widow of a constable who was martyred in the Bikru massacre last year, has alleged discrimination in providing ex-gratia to the family.



Divya, wife of constable Rahul, has sought her appointment to the post of Officer on Special Duty (OSD) and said that she would now seek judicial redressal in the matter.



Recently, the wife of a deceased trader who was killed during a police raid in a Gorakhpur hotel, was appointed as OSD in the Kanpur Development Authority (KDA).



Expressing her disappointment, Divya termed the programmes organised in memory of martyrs as "a mere formality".



In an attack by armed assailants in Kanpur's Bikru village on July 3, 2020, eight police personal including Deputy Superintendent of Police Devendra Mishra were martyred.



Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath had announced government jobs, pension and financial assistance to family members of deceased.



The daughter of the deceased DSP was appointed an OSD after two months of the incident.



The brother of martyred constable Bablu Kumar was appointed to the same post while family members of Sub-Inspectors Nebu Lal, Mahesh Kumar and constable Jitendra Pal had asked for time to respond. Spouses of Sub-Inspector Anup Singh and constable Sultan did not qualify the physical test.



