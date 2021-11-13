Biker Babe: Rani Mukerji on riding an ATV bike in 'Bunty Aur Babli 2'
Sat, 13 Nov 2021 1636798323000
Mumbai, Nov 13 (IANS) Actress Rani Mukerji will be seen riding an ATV bike in Abu Dhabi for a comedy scene in 'Bunty Aur Babli 2'.
Rani said: "I think the ATV scene in the film, that is there in the trailer, is one of the most entertaining scenes that I have done and I'm sure that the audiences will also have a fun time watching that sequence."
Rani added that the point at which the scene comes in the film, is a time when Vimmy as a character is trying to do something out of the ordinary.
She added: "As in she has taken her anger to another comic level, so that scene is one that I have enjoyed doing because it has action and comedy, it was the closest that I could come to a comedy action film, that one scene alone and the way we have shot it in Abu Dhabi, is very very special."
"Also I don't know why I wanted to do the stunt myself, probably I was enjoying riding the ATV bike so much that I decided to do it which I was obviously advised not to, but I decided to do it anyway and I did end up injuring myself, but I guess there is no gain without pain and when I see the scene today, I'm just so glad that I did it the way I did."
'Bunty Aur Babli 2', which releases on November 19, is an out-and-out comedy that will pit two sets of con artistes called 'Bunty' and 'Babli', from different generations, against each other.
--IANS
dc/kr
