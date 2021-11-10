Bihar: Show-cause notice to IO for failing to submit charge-sheet in court

Patna, Nov 10 (IANS) The Patna police on Wednesday served a show-cause notice to an Investigating Officer (IO) of Kadam Kuan police station for failing to file a charge-sheet before a court, which led to notorious gangster Lulha getting bail.



Taking cognisance of the matter, City SP Patna (Central) Rahul Ambrish asked Santosh Kumar who was the IO in an attempt to murder case, where Lulha was the prime accused, to explain the reason for the delay.



The IO had failed to submit the charge-sheet within the stipulated time period.



Lulha was involved in a firing incident near Congress Maidan in Patna in which two persons Nishant Ranawat and Subham Pathak sustained gunshot injuries on July 21. The victims had gone to Congress Maidan to meet one Neeraj Singh, who has a residential property in the locality. That property was occupied by one Sanjay Singh.



During a heated exchange of words between Neeraj Singh and Sanjay Singh, Lulha who was present to support Sanjay Singh, opened fire at them in which Nishant and Subham sustained gunshot injuries.



An FIR for attempt to murder was registered in Kadam Kuan police station and Lulha surrendered before the district court on July 26.



Senior lawyer Prabhat Bhardwaj representing Nishant and Subham in the court, said: "The investigating officer Santosh Kumar has a close relationship with Lulha. Hence, he has deliberately delayed to file the charge-sheet before court in a permissible time limit of 90 days. As a result, the respective court has granted bail to Lulha."



--IANS

ajk/shb/bg