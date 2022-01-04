Bihar reports 893 Covid cases, JD-U President tests positive

Patna, Jan 4 (IANS) Bihar on Tuesday reported 893 fresh Covid cases, of which Patna alone accounted for 565 infections, the state health department said.





Besides Patna, 99 cases were reported from Gaya and 47 from Muzaffarpur as well. The latest additions took the state's active Covid caseload to 2,220, including 1,250 in Patna.



A health department official claimed that the cases are spreading in different parts of the state.



On Tuesday, the national President of JD-U, Rajiv Ranjan Singh who is popularly known as Lalan Singh, said in a tweet that he has tested positive for Covid-19. Earlier on Tuesday, Singh had inaugurated an event in the Barh sub-division in Patna district along with Deputy Chief Minister Tar Kishore Prasad.



In his tweet, Singh said that he had done a RTPCR test earlier the report of which came on Tuesday.



During that event, a large number of people turned out at the venue, violating all Covid protocols. Many of them were not even wearing masks.



Meanwhile, 27 more junior doctors of Nalanda Medical College and Hospital (NMCH) tested Covid positive on Tuesday evening. With this, a total of 221 doctors and medical students of NMCH have tested positive for the virus so far.



Heera Lal Mahto, Principal of NMCH, said: "These doctors are young and they used to go to the markets from where they could have contracted the disease. Rumors about infection spread during the ICMR event held in Patna last week are baseless. I was also present in that event but I have not been infected yet."



