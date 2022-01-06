Bihar reports 1,659 Covid cases, 1 death

Patna, Jan 5 (IANS) Bihar on Wednesday reported 1,659 fresh Covid cases and 1 death, of which Patna district alone accounted for 1,015 cases.



Besides Patna district, 168 cases were reported from Gaya, 59 in Muzaffarpur, 45 in Jahanabad, 38 in Nalanda, 32 in Begusarai, 23 in Darbhanga district, 20 in Vaishali, 18 in Munger, 16 in Bhagalpur, 15 in West Champaran, 14 in Aurangabad, 12 in Bhojpur, 11 in Katihar and 10 each in East Champaran and Kishanganj districts. The remaining 23 districts had cases in single digits.



The lone death was reported from the Nalanda Medical College and Hospital (NMCH). Confirming the incident, Mukul Kumar, the nodal officer of NMCH, said that the 65-year-old victim was a resident of Bakhtiyarpur town in Patna district.



NMCH is one of the hospitals in Patna which is reeling under severe grip of Covid infection. As many as 227 doctors, intern doctors, medical students and para medical staff have tested Corona positive so far.



"Keeping this in view, the NMCH authority has suspended physical teaching in the college premises. Faculty members have been asked to conduct online classes for the medical students," Kumar said.



Vaishali District Magistrate Udita Singh also tested Covid positive on Wednesday.



