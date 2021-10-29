Bihar police rescues 20 girls from flesh trade

Patna, Oct 29 (IANS) The Bihar police busted a sex racket in the state's Arwal district on Friday.



The sex racket was unearthed in a joint operation by the Patna and Arwal police on a tip-off by an NGO. The sleuths managed to rescue 20 girls including some minors from a red light area.



"Many of the rescued girls claimed that they were kept in a house forcibly and asked to enter the flesh trade. The operators of the red light area used to punish girls who refused to do it," said an official of the NGO.



"As per the statement of the girls, they were smuggled from remote areas of West Bengal, Odisha, Jharkhand and Bihar. The touts involved in smuggling the girls blindfolded them so that they could not know about the actual place they were put up in," he said.



--IANS

