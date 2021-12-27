Bihar native arrested for molesting woman in Goa

Panaji, Dec 27 (IANS) A man from Bihar has been arrested for molesting a woman along a busy thoroughfare in Pernem sub-district in North Goa, the police said on Monday.



The accused, Rajnikant Bind, a resident of Bihar, allegedly molested the victim after she alighted from a bus in Korgao village in Pernem. Alert residents of the locality nabbed the accused after the victim shouted for help.



"The accused has been identified as Rajnikant Bind, a native of Bihar. He has been arrested under Sections 341, 354, 354-A and 354-D of the IPC," said the inspector in-charge of Pernem police station.



--IANS

