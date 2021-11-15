Bihar minor girl kidnapped, gang raped by 3 in Gorakhpur

Patna, Nov 15 (IANS) Three youths kidnapped a minor girl from Bihar's West Champaran district, took her to Gorakhpur and gang raped her for one month, an official said on Monday.



As per the complaint lodged by her father at Gauhana police station, the victim had left her house on October 7 to defecate in the open.



The accused, Anil Inshearul and two of his friends who were on a three-wheeler, kidnapped the girl from a farm land while she was on her way back home. They then took her to Narkatiaganj railway station.



The victim's father said on Sunday after the girl escaped: "On their way to Narkatiaganj, they injected a medicine to make her unconscious. Following that, they took her to Gorakhpur and held her captive in a room. When she regained consciousness, she found herself locked in a room.



"As my daughter has not returned home since October 7, we asked the local police to immediately register an FIR but they registered it on October 20."



As per the victim's statement, the trio held her captive in a room and gang raped her. They also brutalised her for hours every day.



On Sunday, the victim managed to escape from the clutches of the trio. She took help from a person who also gave her train fare to reach Narkatiaganj.



However, when she reached Narkatiaganj railway station, the trio who were already present there, injected her and left her in a lane behind her house in an unconscious state.



"We have conducted medical examination of the victim which confirms rape. The accused will be put behind the bars soon," said Kundan Kumar, SDPO of Narkatiaganj range in West Champaran district.



