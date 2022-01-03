Bihar Minister demands swift trial in murder of panchayat poll winners

Patna, Jan 3 (IANS) The Panchayati Raj ministry of Bihar has urged the state government to hold speedy trials within three months of the accused involved in murders of public representatives.



This comes after Mukhiyas (village heads), ward councillors and a Sarpanch were murdered during and after the Panchayat elections.



Samrat Chaudhary, Panchayati Raj minister of the state, said that five Mukhiyas including two in Patna, and one each in Arrah, Jamui and Munger districts were killed after the Panchayat elections concluded on December 15. A deputy Sarpanch was gunned down in Rohtas and a ward councillor was murdered in Naubatpur area of Patna as well.



Moreover, a number of candidates who were in the fray were attacked by rival candidates.



"We have written to the home ministry of Bihar to provide adequate security to Mukhiyas, Panchayat members, members of village court (which is conducted by Sarpanch and deputy Sarpanch) and ward members. We have demanded three layers of security for the public representatives. The recent attacks on the public representatives are shocking and alarming. We should have to provide security to them.



"We have demanded from home ministry to take immediate action against murder accused and conduct speedy trials in three months. The home department should make strong charge sheets against the accused so that they do not get bail for at least one year and penalised for life term.



"Murder accused would not surrender before law enforcement agencies, there should be a provision to confiscate their properties.



"We have started installing CCTV cameras in every Panchayat as well. There is a provision to install 100 CCTV cameras in one Panchayat," Chaudhary said.



--IANS

