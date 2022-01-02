Bihar logs 281 new Covid-19 cases

Patna, Jan 2 (IANS) As Covid-19 cases are doubling in Bihar every two days, the state recorded 281 new infections in the last 24 hours, according to health officials.



Of the fresh cases, Patna recorded 136; Gaya 70; Munger 10; Madhepura eight; Vaishali six; Jehanabad five; Nalanda four; three each in Bhagalpur, Bhojpur, Jamui, Nawada, and Rohtas; two each in Gopalganj, Muzaffarpur, Saharsa, Samastipur and Supaul; one each in Araria, Banka, Khagaria, Kishanganj, Purnia, Saran, Sheikhpura, Siwan.



Meanwhile, the nine remaining cases from other districts.



According to a health official in the state capital, 17 doctors of Nalanda Medical College and Hospital (NMCH) Patna also tested positive for Covid-19.



The official said that the infected doctors had participated in an Indian Medical Association conference in Patna last week where Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya and Chief Minister Nitish Kumar were in attendace.



Two doctors of AIIMS Patna also tested positive for the virus.



The officials have taken samples and sent them to Delhi for genome sequencing.



Meanwhile, the Biharhealth department has formed isolation centres in Patna. As many as 152 beds with oxygen facility are available in Patliputra Ashoka hotel, 112 beds in Patliputra sports complex, 25 beds in Mittan Ghat and 200 beds at Kangan Ghat.



Health Minister Mangal Pandey claimed that 6,000 RT-PCR tests are conducted every day in Patna at 63 centres.



The district magistrate, civil surgeon of respective districts have been asked to ramp up testing and vaccinations in the state.



