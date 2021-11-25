Bihar Legislative Council goes digital

Patna, Nov 25 (IANS) The Bihar Legislative Council (BLC) is now equipped digitally with tabs.



Awadhesh Narayan Singh, the chairperson of BLC said: "The idea was formulated by chief minister Nitish Kumar to make the House paperless. Now, we have equipped the entire House with tabs for our MLCs. It has become the first House in the country to have complete digital facilities."



The entire digital setup is based on the National E-Vidhan Application (NEVA). Singh inaugurated the facility in the presence of Deputy Chief Minister Renu Devi and industry minister Syed Shahnawaz Hussain. It will be fully operational during the winter session 2021.



"It is not only a proud moment for us but also for the entire nation as BLC has become the first digital House in the country. The members will register their questions and complaints digitally on tabs and ministers will give answers as well. The entire conversation will be automatically recorded," Renu Devi said.



"The technology will improve work efficiency of MLCs and ministers in the House. It will be a hassle-free experience for all members. A training programme will be organized for members to learn its operative procedures and uses," Hussain said.



