Bihar govt objects to latest NITI Aayog report, submits memo

Patna, Dec 10 (IANS) The Bihar government on Friday handed over a memorandum to the NITI Aayog, raising "strong objections" on its report on the state's development.



Bihar Energy, Planning and Development Minister Bijendra Kumar Yadav said that the way NITI Aayog evaluated the development of Bihar was "unacceptable".



In a nine-page memorandum handed over to NITI Aayog vice chief Rajiv Kumar, he said that report is based on the data of 2015 and it is a completely unacceptable method that a premier institution opted for to evaluate Bihar.



"The state has been gradually developing in every sector every year but the NITI Aayog has used old parameters to evaluate Bihar. The evaluation process of NITI Aayog was wrong. Hence, we have strong objection on it.



"This is the second time when we have written a letter to the NITI Aayog for wrong evaluation of Bihar in the last three months," he said.



"Bihar is a backward state. It needs special status to achieve national average of development. Bihar is completing all parameters, and a special status is required. Justice with Bihar would be done only after it will get special status," he added.



As per the latest NITI Aayog report, 52 per cent of the people of Bihar are living below the poverty line. Beside, the state is also on the bottom in health, education and road infrastructure considerations.



--IANS

ajk/vd