Bihar DIG suspended on extortion charges

Patna, Dec 2 (IANS) The Bihar government has suspended Munger range DIG Shafiul Haq following recommendation by the Economic Offences Wing (EOW), which claimed that Haq was extorting money in the name of Munger MP and national president of JD-U, Lalan Singh.



The revelation came to light a few months back after a sub-inspector-rank officer named Harishankar Kumar submitted phone conversation details between him and Haq, before Lalan Singh approached Chief Minister Nitish Kumar with 'proof' against Haq.



An EOW official said requesting anonymity that when Haq was DIG of Munger range, he had contacted Harishankar Kumar over WhatsApp. Haq said that he received some serious complaints against Harishankar.



"The charges are extremely serious and you (Harishankar) could lose your job," Haq said.



When Harishankar requested him to manage the complaints, Haq demanded Rs 15 lakh in cash. After hearing the demand, Harishankar said that he could manage Rs 1.5 to 2 lakh at the most," the EOW official said.



"Haq claimed that he is facing pressure from the higher authority. When Harishankar asked him about the higher authority, he said that the amount would be sent to local MP Lalan Singh. As Haq was interacting with him on WhatsApp call, he thought that it can't be recorded. But Harishankar smartly put his phone on loudspeaker mode and recorded the entire conversation on another phone and presented it before Lalan Singh," the official said.



When Lalan Singh heard the audio clip, he lodged a complaint with Chief Minister Nitish Kumar.



Following the direction of Nitish Kumar, the state Home Ministry first transferred him from Munger to PHQ Patna without giving him any charge. The state government also initiated an EOW inquiry which found serious corruption charges against Haq.



Now, the EOW has recommended that Haq be suspended. Accordingly, the Home Ministry suspended him on Wednesday evening.



