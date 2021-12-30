Bihar DGP asks girls to go for arranged marriage

Patna, Dec 30 (IANS) Bihar DGP S.K. Singhal on Thursday suggested girls to marry with the consents of their parents. He also said that love marriages have bigger consequences for girls in the society.



Addressing a gathering as part of Chief Minister Nitish Kumar's 'Samaj Sudhar Abhiyan' (social reforms campaign) in Samastipur, Singhal said: "The daughters should go for arranged marriage with the consent and blessings of their parents. We have witnessed a large number of cases where girls took decisions for marriage on their own, leading to unpleasant consequences."



"We have seen cases where girls went for love marriage and then got killed, while many were also forced into flesh trade. It is the parents who have pay the price for such decisions," Singhal said.



"I also appeal to the parents to pass on good values to their daughters so that they understand their feelings. Such initiatives would help achieve the goal of social reforms," Singhal added.



--IANS

