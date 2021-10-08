Bihar bypolls: Tej Pratap may campaign for Congress candidate (Ld)

Patna, Oct 7 (IANS) After being left out of the list of star campaigners for the by-elections in Bihar, Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) MLA Tej Pratap Yadav may campaign for a Congress candidate in the bypolls scheduled on October 30.



By-elections to Tarapur and Kusheshwar Asthan Assembly segments will be held on October 30. The counting of votes will take place on November 2.



Tej Pratap on Thursday met Congress leader Ashok Ram, the father of Atirek Kumar, who is contesting from the Kusheshwar Asthan (SC) Assembly constituency on a Congress ticket.



Ashok Ram claimed that Tej Pratap will campaign for his son in the run-up to the bypolls.



Tej Pratap or his office has not made any official statement on campaigning for the Congress candidate yet.



Earlier, the RJD issued a list of 20 star campaigners, including party supremo Lalu Prasad, Tejashwi Yadav, Shyam Rajak, Abdul Bari Siddiqqi, Manoj Jha, Tanvir Hasan, Vrisan Patel, Bharat Mandal and others.



On Wednesday, RJD vice-president Shivanand Tiwari had said that Tej Pratap is no longer a RJD leader.



--IANS

ajk/arm