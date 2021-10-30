Bihar bypolls see nearly 50% turnout

Patna, Oct 30 (IANS) Voting in the bypolls to two Bihar Assembly seats ended at 4 p.m. on Saturday with around 50 per cent turnout.



As per the data available till 4 p.m., 49.59 per cent voting was registered in these two seats - 49 per cent in Kusheshwar Asthan and 50.05 per cent in Tarapur.



During the initial period, the voting process was slow with only 5 per cent turnout till 9 a.m. As the day progressed, the voting percentage started to increase.



An official said that 21.79 per cent voting was registered till 11 a.m., 37.92 per cent till 1 p.m., and 49.5 per cent till 4 p.m.



The Election Commission has not registered any incident of violence in these two constituencies.



"We had deployed adequate number of personnel of the BSF, the CRPF, the ITBP, the SSB and Bihar Police at these two constituencies for peaceful voting. In Tarapur, 406 polling booths were set up and 52 of them fell in Maoist-affected areas," the official said.



