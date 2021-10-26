Bihar bypolls: Lalu, Nitish trade barbs

Patna, Oct 26 (IANS) Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar on Tuesday shot back at RJD chief Lalu Prasad for his remark that it is the end game for the former in state politics.



Returning to Patna from campaigning in Tarapur and Kusheshwar Asthan, he claimed that Lalu Prasad is even capable of getting him killed.



Nitish Kumar looked furious at the Patna airport when media persons asked for his reaction on Lalu Prasad's remark. "Lalu Prasad can do anything, he can even get me killed. He can easily do it if he wants," he said.



Earlier in the day, Lalu Prasad termed Nitish Kumar the most arrogant and greedy person in the country.



"Tejashwi Yadav tackled him well in Bihar. He has cornered him well and I will do the 'visarjan' (end game) for his remaining term," he said.



"The RJD will win both the seats in Bihar by-election which is to be held on October 30. The result will come in favour of the RJD on November 2," he added.



