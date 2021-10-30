Bihar bypolls: 6.45% turnout in Kusheshwar Asthan, 4% in Tarapur (Ld)

Patna, Oct 30 (IANS) An estimated 6.45 per cent voter turnout was recorded in Kusheshwar Asthan and 4 per cent in Tarapur Assembly constituencies in Bihar till 9 a.m, according to the Election Commission on Saturday.



The voting, which started on a dull note, will continue till 4 p.m. Civil and police administration of Darbhanga and Munger districts have made adequate security arrangements to ensure a peaceful polling.



People were seen waiting in queues for their turn to vote amid strict protocols in both the constituencies.



Meanwhile, RJD chief Lalu Prasad Yadav claimed that the party will win the election with a big margin.



"We are fully confident that RJD candidates will win in both the seats. The current government of Nitish Kumar and NDA will sure bite the dust," he said.



"The difference between us and them is not much. We can easily achieve the magical figure. I am fully confident that JD(U) will split. The legislators of JD(U) know that there no future with Nitish Kumar so they will leave him and join RJD. The formula of forming the government under the leadership of Tejashwi Yadav is ready and we are just waiting for the November 2 results," the RJD chief said.



A total of 17 candidates are in the fray.



In Kusheshwar Asthan, the Darbhanga district administration has deployed paramilitary forces.



As the 60 booths of the Constituency fall under flood affected areas, the administration has arranged 30 boats to carry out patrolling. Besides, 80 tractors are on patrol in the dry areas.



In Tarapur, the constituency has 406 polling booths, of which 52 fall under Naxal affected areas and are guarded by paramilitary troopers



The Munger district administration has sealed borders at five places.



--IANS

