Bihar by-election: Miscreants ransack polling booth, damage EVM in Vaishali

Patna, Nov 3 (IANS) After the by-election in Bihar, a group of miscreants on Wednesday reportedly attacked a polling booth at Hajipur in Vaishali district and damaged an Electronic Voting Machine.



The incident occurred at a middle school in Rasoolpur village under Raja Pakad block in the district.



Following the incident, a police contingent headed by Vaishali's Superintendent of Police (SP) Manish Kumar reached the village and took control of the situation.



The police said that the miscreants ransacked the entire premises. After the violence broke out, polling and presiding officials fled from the spot. They returned to the polling booth only after the arrival of the police.



"We have recorded the statements of polling and presiding officials at the polling booth. Efforts are on to identify the accused. We will take strong action against them. We have deployed additional police force at the place to prevent further violence," said Manish Kumar.



