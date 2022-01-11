Bihar BJP woman MLA now rules out resignation

Patna, Jan 11 (IANS) BJP's Bihar MLA Rashmi Verma, who stirred up unease in the party's stat unit two days ago as she offered to resign as legislator, on Tuesday said that the matter is resolved now and she will not quit.



Since her outburst, BJP leaders including Deputy Chief Minister Tar Kishore Prasad and state unit President Sanjay Jaiswal were in touch with the MLA from Narkatiaganj to resolve the issue.



Verma now said: "I had offered to resign on personal grounds. Now, the matter is resolved and I will continue with the responsibility the party has given to me."



"The party has given me assurance to address every issue in one week," she added.



Asked whether her resignation could hurt the NDA government in Bihar, she said that the leaders of all four parties are capable enough to save the government.



Prasad, who was also present there after the meeting, said: "She got emotional and took the decision of resignation. Her issues are resolved now."



Verma's brother's name also came in the UPTET paper leak incident.



In Bihar, the NDA government, led by Chief Minister Nitish Kumar, has 127 members - BJP's 74, JD-U's 45, HAM's four, VIP's three and one Independent - in the 243 member house. Hence, even a single seat is important for the NDA in Bihar.



