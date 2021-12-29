'Biggest star in the galaxy': Twinkle shares throwback pic with Rajesh Khanna

Mumbai, Dec 29 (IANS) Actor-turned-author Twinkle Khanna shared a throwback picture of herself with her father, yesteryear's superstar Rajesh Khanna, on his birth anniversary on Wednesday, December 29. Twinkle took to her Instagram as she walked down memory lane with a picture of her giving a peck on her father's cheek.



Twinkle, who shares her birthday with her late father, wrote in the caption: "He always said I was the best present he could have ever received, as I tumbled feet first into the world on his birthday. A little star looking up at the biggest one in the galaxy. It's our day together, now and forever."



Immediately, she was inundated with good wishes from friends, starting with her debut co-star Bobby Deol to couturier Manish Malhotra and actor Sikandar Kher.



Earlier, husband Akshay Kumar had put up a special birthday post for Twinkle on his Instagram from their Maldives vacation. The poetic social media post soon caught everyone's attention and went viral within minutes.



--IANS

aa/srb