'Bigg Boss Telugu 5': RJ Kajal gets evicted, top 5 contenders in the fray

Hyderabad, Dec 12 (IANS) 'Bigg Boss Telugu 5' is one week away from the grand finale with the top 5 contenders left as RJ Kajal was evicted.



RJ Kajal, who has fought all the way till here, has been eliminated from the show, even before reaching the top-5 list. Kajal is considered one of the strongest players but hated by the most number of the 'Bigg Boss' inmates.



As Kajal would be shown the exit way, in the upcoming episode, the others reach the grand finale of 'Bigg Boss Telugu 5'.



VJ Sunny, Sreerama Chandra, Manas, Siri, and Shanmukh are the top-5 contestants of the season. All of the contestants on top-5 are considered as strongest players, and the final decision regarding the title winner would be a hard nut to crack, for the viewers.



Hosted by Nagarjuna Akkineni, the 'Bigg Boss Telugu 5' finale is being planned on a grand scale. Telugu audiences are curious about who will win the title for the season.



