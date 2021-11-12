'Bigg Boss Telugu 5' promo pits Shannu against Sunny

Hyderabad, Nov 12 (IANS) With each passing day on the biggest Telugu reality show, the contestants are under increasing pressure. As the game proceeds forward, the harder it is getting for the housemates to survive in the 'Bigg Boss Telugu 5' house.



With the captaincy tasks under way, the show's producers have scripted a hotel task, which is absolutely boring and the viewers did not enjoy a couple of recent episodes. The producers were quick to take the hint and chose to design a task that would keep the audience entertained.



The show's promos from 'Star Maa' hint at a verbal war between two of the strongest contestants of the show. Reportedly, Shannu and Sunny get into a verbal spat, which is to be telecast in the upcoming episode.



As the promo suggests, Siri charges at Sunny, as he tries to defend his game. And when Siri does not allow Sunny to do so, Sunny yells at her, asking her to play a fair game. Sunny is shown losing his control and he even warns that he would get physical in the tasks.



Irked by the comments, Shanmukh, who is Siri's best friend, defends her, landing him in a murky fight with Sunny. Both Siri and Sunny face nominations -- and their respective fans are on tenterhooks.



