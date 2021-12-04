'Bigg Boss Telugu 5': Ex-contestants gather online support for Sreerama Chandra

Hyderabad, Dec 4 (IANS) Dance master Anee and Anchor Ravi, who got eliminated from 'Bigg Boss Telugu 5' in the recent eliminations, support Sreerama Chandra for the finale.



The two contestants were shown the exit in consecutive weeks during the elimination process. Now that their friend Sreerama Chandra is in the race to win the 'Bigg Boss Telugu 5' title, they extended their support through social media.



Singer Madhulika Pasumarti, who is a good friend of Sreerama Chandra hosted the live session.



Anee and Ravi had a chat about Sreerama Chandra's game and appealed to their viewers to vote for him. They shared their 'Bigg Boss' journey with Sreerama and had called all his social media fans, to vote for him in the coming days, which would help him win the 'Bigg Boss Telugu 5' title.



Ravi said, "Sreerama Chandra is the most genuine person on the reality show. Though I could only connect with him after a few weeks, we had shared a great bond. Please vote for him and make him the winner of the season. Sreerama Chandra deserves to win 'Bigg Boss Telugu 5'. I am voting for him."



Speaking during the live session, Anee said, "Sreerama is one of the strongest contestants. I saw him getting emotional a couple of times in recent episodes. It just hurt me to see such a strong person break down like that. I am voting for him, praying and wishing he wins the title."



While Sreerama Chandra appeared like an underdog in the recent episodes, his presence during one of the episodes became a huge hit.



Sreerama Chandra had injured his legs in one of the tasks, after which the makers had played the 'Gelupu Thalupule' song from the movie 'Theenmaar'.



As soon as the singer heard his own voice in 'Bigg Boss' house, he was seen getting emotional. After this episode, his graph increased exponentially.



