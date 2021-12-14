'Bigg Boss Telugu 5': Deepika and Ranveer to appear on the finale

Hyderabad, Dec 14 (IANS) Bollywood power couple Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh are to appear on 'Bigg Boss Telugu 5' as guests on the grand finale.



The grand finale is only a few days away, with five finalists fighting to win the title for the season.



Hosted by Nagarjuna, the 'Bigg Boss Telugu 5' finale will be on a grand scale.



As Nagarjuna has acquired the rights for Deepika and Ranveer Singh-starrer '83' in Telugu, he seems to have invited the couple to promote their movie on the show, which would also become an advantage for the grand finale of 'Bigg Boss Telugu 5'.



Ram Charan and Alia Bhatt are also to appear on the show, to promote their upcoming movie 'RRR'. With four bigwigs attending the grand finale, the makers of 'Bigg Boss Telugu 5' seem to have taken care to make the event even bigger.



The grand finale is slated for December 19. VJ Sunny, Manas, Sreerama Chandra, Siri Hanmanth, and Shanmukh are the finalists of 'Bigg Boss Telugu 5'.



--IANS

py/kr