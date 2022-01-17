'Bigg Boss Tamil' spinoff 'Bigg Boss Ultimate' to get OTT release on Jan 30

Chennai, Jan 17 (IANS) Disney+ Hotstar is set to launch 'Bigg Boss Ultimate', the first-ever OTT exclusive season of the popular reality show, 'Bigg Boss Tamil', from January 30.



Kamal Haasan, who has hosted five seasons of 'Bigg Boss' on television, will also be seen hosting 'Bigg Boss Ultimate', which fans can watch exclusively on the platform.



The OTT season will reunite some of the most popular and celebrated contestants of past seasons, giving them a second chance to claim the coveted title, win over the audience and redeem themselves.



Taking the entertainment quotient a notch higher, the makers of the mega show have made innovative changes to the format to keep audiences engaged throughout the season.



The most exciting of the innovations is the 24-hour feed, which will allow fans to watch what's happening in the Bigg Boss house throughout the day.



Commenting on the development, Kamal Haasan said: "I'm extremely excited to continue staying in touch with you by hosting the OTT version as well. The new format is now available 24/7 to engage and entertain you more. I am 100 per cent confident that you will find this whole new experience refreshing and interesting."



