'Bigg Boss 15': Social media all agog over Shamita's 'exit' on medical grounds

Mumbai, Nov 14 (IANS) Shamita Shetty is out of the 'Bigg Boss 15' house because of medical reasons, according to news circulating on social media. But she will be "back" by Tuesday or Wednesday.



Colors, the channel airing the show, has not confirmed the news, but Shamita's fans are in a tizzy. They were watching with interest her chemistry with housemate Raqesh Bapat, but he, too, has moved out of the house citing medical reasons. Later, Afsana Khan was asked to leave the house by Bigg Boss.



Both Shamita and Afsana were recently in the news for the spat they had. Afsana was said to have "harmed herself" after the heated argument.



The latest news from the house (officially unconfirmed, of course) is that Raqesh won't return to the show, unlike what was previously speculated -- that he would be back after recovering from his medical problem. Social media stories, however, indicate that his doctors have advised him against going back to the house.



The news definitely comes as a double blow to Shamita-Raqesh fans, who were so looking forward to seeing where they were headed.



