'Bigg Boss 15': Shilpa reacts to Shamita's exit; Shehnaaz Gill pulls Salman's leg over Kat

Mumbai, Jan 31 (IANS) Shamita Shetty's elder sister, Shilpa, became the original reality show celebrity when she won the UK show 'Big Brother', which inspired 'Bigg Boss', in 2007.



On Sunday night, reacting to her sister's eviction from the Bigg Boss house, she pointed heavenward and made several circles with her hand, as she said in a clip carried on Viral Bhayani's Twitter handle: "God is great. He is everyone's 'malik'. He knows everything and he always makes the right decision. Whatever he does, he does for the best. God is great."



After Shamita Shetty's eviction, former 'Bigg Boss' contestant Gauahar Khan tweeted: "#ShamitaShetty u truly deserved to be in the top 2! U have played a feisty, dignified game. Loved it. All the best for everything in the future."



The finale so far has had two other big moments. One was the announcement that Tejasswi Prakash will be the face of 'Nagin 6', Ekta Kapoor's fantasy drama also aired on Colors.



The other big part of the finale was the emotional appearance of Shehnaaz Gill, the late Sidharth Shukla's rumoured girlfriend. Apologising to Salman for breaking into tears, Shehnaaz said she had been working on herself and improving her skills on Salman's advice.



Then she engaged in banter with Salman, saying that Katrina Kaif had become Punjab's Katrina, after getting married to Vicky Kaushal, and then asked the host why he looked so happy about it. And she added wickedly: "Being single suits you best. Stay that way."



After performing to 'Tuada Kutta', a song based on the favourite expression of Shenaaz from 'Bigg Boss 13', Salman hugged Shehnaaz for a long time and said he was proud to see Shehnaaz trying to move on in life. Salman added that the last few months had been tough for Shehnaaz and Sidharth Shukla's mother.



Remembering Sidharth, Shehnaaz said he will always be special to her. "There have been many winners of Bigg Boss, but king ek hi tha and that is Siddharth Shukla," Shehnaaz told Salman.



--IANS

srb