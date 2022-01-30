'Bigg Boss 15': Shamita, Raqesh groove to the melody of 'Saami Saami'

Mumbai, Jan 30 (IANS) Shamita Shetty is all set to perform on the hit number 'Saami Saami' from 'Pushpa: The Rise' along with her beau Raqesh Bapat in the season finale of 'Bigg Boss 15'.



One of the promo videos shared by Colors, the TV channel airing the reality show hosted by Salman Khan, has Raqesh Bapat lip-syncing to 'Jab Se Tere Naina' from Sanjay Leela Bhansali's 2007 film 'Saawariya'. Shamita ticks him off, saying, "Oh, so boring, Raqesh. Let's do something new."



What followed next was a sensational performance by the celebrity couple. Shamita and Raqesh's crackling chemistry is beyond beautiful and the two look head over heels in love with each other.



The same clip then extends to show Karan Kundrra and Tejasswi Prakash burning the dance floor with their performance to 'Raataan Lambiyan' from 'Shershaah'. The two, who fell in love on the show, were seen twinning in red.



