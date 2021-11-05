'Bigg Boss 15': Shamita hugs Raqesh, Neha responds coldly to Pratik

Mumbai, Nov 5 (IANS) 'Bigg Boss 15' is full of drama and the Diwali episode was no different. At one point the contestants received gifts from their families while Miesha Iyer and Umar Riaz did everything to keep the housemates away from the gifts to win the captaincy task.



Shamita Shetty is eager to open her gift. But she is turned down by Umar and has to throw her gift away. However, Nishant seems to enjoy this moment, which makes Shamita furious. She confronts him and starts taking out her frustration on him. But Nishant says that everyone in the house has the right to express themselves.



Moreover, the show will also see wild card entries Neha Bhasin and Raqesh Bapat. Shamita hugs him with tears in her eyes. Neha informs Shamita about Karan not being pleased with their arrival in the house and that he and Tejasswi are loyal to no one.



Pratik has had a great rapport with Neha, but when he tries to come and talk to her, she behaves coldly with him. "I don't want to be in that space again," she declares.



It is interesting to see if Pratik and Neha's friendship will be the same as 'Bigg Boss OTT' or their equations will change this time.



'Bigg Boss 15' airs on Colors.



--IANS

ila/kr