'Bigg Boss 15': Sana Makbul wants to see Rajiv Adatia in top 3

Mumbai, Nov 10 (IANS) 'Khatron Ki Khiladi 11' fame Sana Makbul has come out in support of 'Bigg Boss 15' wild card contestant Rajiv Adatia. Sana has expressed her desire to see him in the top 3.



The 'Iss Pyaar Ko Kya Naam Doon' actress appreciated her friend Rajiv for playing an individual game inside the house despite having numerous alliances.



She said: "'Bigg Boss' is an individual game, and Rajiv surely is playing an individual game. I have never seen him gossiping or talking frivolous stuff with Shamita about his game or further moves. And at the end of the day, even if you have your own blood relation inside the house you will play, fight and create drama with or against them. Having an alliance might help you emotionally or mentally but at the end of the day it is a solo game."



Moving on, she also spoke on why Rajiv deserves to be in the top 3 and what qualities of the latter makes him stand out from the rest. She added: "I am loving Rajiv, although he came late but it is rightly said 'Der aaye durust aaye' (Better late than never) so he is that 'durust' (fit) factor for the show, as he is funny he has his opinions and takes a stand whenever he feels its right. And from an outsider's perspective he is playing fabulously and deserves to be in top 3," she signs off.



