'Bigg Boss 15': Salman's 'shayari' for Nora Fatehi, Shamita gives 'Loser No. 1' jersey to Rakhi

Mumbai, Dec 26 (IANS) Host Salman Khan will be seen giving housemates a 'Jersey task' during the 'Weekend Ka Vaar' episode of 'Bigg Boss 15'.



The jersey in this task is named 'Loser No. 1' and contestants have to give one loser jersey to the housemate who they think is a loser.



Shamita Shetty gives the jersey to Rakhi Sawant and said: "I want to give this jersey to Rakhi. She has made mockery of my injury. There is also some limitation in the entertainment industry and she has crossed that."



While Umar Riaz and Abhijit Bichukale give jerseys to Tejasswi Prakash. Abhijit said that she is using Karan Kundrra as a ladder every time.



The fireworks promptly go off as the contestants do not hesitate to point fingers at each other.



Meanwhile, Nora Fatehi and Guru Randhawa appears as special guests. Salman shakes a leg with Nora. She plays a fun game with Salman, where she asks Salman to praise her, and Salman surprises her with lovely 'shayari'. Nora and Guru leaves the contestants surprised with Christmas gifts.



'Bigg Boss 15' airs on Colors.



--IANS

