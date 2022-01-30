'Bigg Boss 15': Salman wishes Kat a happy married life with Vicky Kaushal

Mumbai, Jan 30 (IANS) Five former "Bigg Boss" winners -- Gautam Gulati, Shweta Tiwari, Gauahar Khan, Rubina Dilaik and Urvashi Dholakia -- danced their way into the sets of the Season 15 grand finale of the popular reality show on Sunday night, but the big news was Salman Khan wishing Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal a happy married life.



Shweta performed to the song "Nadiyon Paar", and Gautam, Urvashi and Rubina joined her on stage as further additions to the songs were played out for the audience.



Rakhi Sawant challenged the ex-winners for a dance face-off. Rakhi and Rubina grooved to Katrina Kaif's iconic song "Chikni Chameli".



At the end of the dance face-off, Salman wished Katrina on her marriage with Vicky Kaushal.



The former winners will now go inside the "Bigg Boss" house with the Rs 10 lakh cheque that will go to the lucky one of the top five contestants who wins the contest. That should be a good-enough incentive to make the contest intense and interesting.



