'Bigg Boss 15': Salman warns Abhijit he'll drag him out of the house by his hair

Mumbai, Jan 8 (IANS) During the 'Weekend Ka Vaar' episode of 'Bigg Boss 15', host Salman Khan blasted Abhijit Bichukale for the abusive language he used for Pratik Sehajpal and Devoleena Bhattacharjee.



Salman said he will drag Abhijit by his hair and kick him out of the house in the mid-week.



Salman said: "Ye joh gandi gandi gaaliyaan di hai tumne, agar koi tumhari family ko deta toh kaise lagta...ye warning de raha hoon, midweek aake nikal ke jaaunga baal pakad ke. Tu bolega na ghar mein aake tereko maarke jaaunga." (The sort of vile cuss words you have hurled at others, if someone had used for your family, how would you have felt? I am warning you, I will come in the midweek and kick you out of the house by dragging you by hair. If you dare to say a single word, I will come inside the house and thrash you."



Later, Abhijit was seen warning the makers that he will leave the house. "Let this show go to hell, don't even want to spit on such a show, open the door."



Salman also questioned Karan Kundrra for not supporting his girlfriend Tejasswi Prakash and always asking her to apologise in front of Umar Riaz. Tejasswi is seen crying in front of Salman.



