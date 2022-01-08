'Bigg Boss 15': Salman lashes out at Karan, shows mirror to Tejasswi

Mumbai, Jan 8 (IANS) The 'Weekend Ka Vaar' episode of 'Bigg Boss 15' will see Salman Khan schooling the contestants. He slammed Karan Kundrra for never taking any stand for Tejasswi Prakash and asking her to apologise to Umar Riaz always.



He told Tejasswi that Karan has never made her his priority in the game despite being her boyfriend.



Salman tells Karan: "Since beginning, it is clearly visible that Umar has never supported Tejasswi. Still you always asks Tejasswi to be apologetic in front of Umar and never took any stand for her."



Salman later shows mirror to Tejasswi and says: "You are all alone here, Karan never supported you despite of being your boyfriend." After listening to him, Tejasswi starts crying.



He also advises Karan to take a stand for Tejasswi and adds: "Take a stand, be a man."



Meanwhile model and television actress Nia Sharma will be entering the show as a special guest to promote her song 'Phoonk Le'. She also gets Salman grooving to the peppy track.



Nia further asks the contestants to perform a task in which they have to pick one name of the fellow contestants whom they consider as the 'rotten fruit'. This led to a fight between the housemates as they start calling each other names.



'Bigg Boss 15' will also see entry of some known faces of the entertainment industry such as Divya Agarwal, Vishal Singh, Geeta Kapur, Neha Bhasin, Rahul Mahajan, Kashmera Shah and Debina Bonnerjee. They will be coming to support the contestants inside the house.



'Bigg Boss 15' airs on Colors.



--IANS

ila/kr