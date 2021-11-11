'Bigg Boss 15': Rani Mukerji, Kartik Aaryan to appear as special guests

Mumbai, Nov 11 (IANS) The 'Weekend Ka Vaar' episode of 'Bigg Boss 15' will see Rani Mukerji and Kartik Aaryan as celebrity guests on the show.



Rani is coming to promote her movie 'Bunty Aur Babli 2'. It features Saif Ali Khan, Rani Mukerji, Siddhant Chaturvedi and Sharvari Wagh. The film is directed and written by Varun V. Sharma. It is a sequel to 2005 film 'Bunty Aur Babli', which featured Abhishek Bachchan along with Rani.



On the other side, Kartik Aaryan will be seen promoting his action-thriller film 'Dhamaka' in which he is playing a journalist 'Arjun Pathak'. The film also stars Mrunal Thakur and Amruta Subhash in key roles.



Both Rani and Kartik will be interacting with the hosts and contestants. They will be talking about their upcoming projects and sharing a few memories. While the week saw a lot of surprises and strange news going around Raqesh Bapat and Afsana Khan and their exit, the weekend seems to be more focused on the special guests.



