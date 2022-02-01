'Bigg Boss 15': Nishant Bhat says he wanted Pratik Sehajpal to win

New Delhi, Feb 1 (IANS) 'Bigg Boss 15' contestant Nishant Bhatt, who made it to the top five in the grand finale and walked out of the reality show with Rs 10 lakh, says even though he is fond of the winner Tejasswi Prakash, he wanted co-contestant Pratik Sehajpal to win.



In a conversation with IANS about Tejasswi's win and him walking out with a briefcase full of money, Nishat said: "I have always been fond of Tejasswi. In the game we fought and we made up but I was always fond of her and I am happy.



"This is based on personality. That's what she and I did.. If the audience made her win then they must've thought something to make her win."



He then shared that he wanted his friend Pratik to win, something many fans wanted.



"If you ask me honestly I wanted Pratik (Sehajpal) to win because he has given that much to the show. But if Tejasswi has won I am happy for her too. For me the person who is in the top 5 is deserving. For me, everyone who reached the top 5 is a winner."



Nishant said that he is happy with all the love coming his way and the decision of walking out with the briefcase containing Rs 10 lakh.



"People are loving me so much that I can't digest it. I am happy that they love me so much. I think I must have done something right. For myself, I knew I should take the briefcase and not take so much stress," he said.



