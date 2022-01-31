'Bigg Boss 15': Netizens unhappy with Tejasswi's win, extend support to Pratik

Mumbai, Jan 31 (IANS) Tejasswi Prakash may have won 'Bigg Boss 15' but the pulse of the nation shows that the audience was rooting for Pratik Sehajpal, who finished as the runner up.



The early hours of Monday morning saw #PratikSehajpaI trending on Twitter with almost 40,000 tweets in his support.



Several Twitter users took to the social media platform and expressed their displeasure at Tejasswi being titled the winner.



One user wrote: "No one cheered for the winner for the first time since I've been watching BB. This is your winner @ColorsTV slow claps for you. #PratikSehajpaI deserved it more than your fixed winner.#PratikSehajpaI."



Another said: "I will not watch bigboss going forward now. Real Winner is PRATIK SEHAJPAL."



"I'm never gonna watch Bigg Boss 15. They fckn played with his emotions the whole season. This boy here literally gave his everything to the show. So biased and heartless even after seeing all his efforts. #PratikSehajpaI," one other user wrote.



In addition, celebrities too shared their opinion on Pratik losing to Tejasswi.



Actress Debina Bonnerjee tweeted: "The winner is in the silence of the audience LOUD and clear #PratikSehajpaI you have won hearts. And that is true winning. #PratikFam."



Former winner of 'Bigg Boss' Gauahar Khan too shared her opinion on Twitter saying: "LoL!!! The silence in the studio at the announcement said it all. #bb15 there is only one deserving winner, n the world saw him shine. #PratikSehajpaI you won hearts . Every single guest who went in, you were their fave, the public loves you. Keep your head held high (sic)."



