'Bigg Boss 15': Miesha Iyer, Ieshaan Sehgaal evicted from the house

Mumbai, Nov 8 (IANS) The recently aired 'Weekend Ka Vaar' episode of 'Bigg Boss 15' ended with the eviction of Miesha Iyer and Ieshaan Sehgaal.



The two had developed a special bond with each other that was shown in earlier episodes and when Miesha's eviction was announced, 'Bigg Boss' fans have already started assuming the eviction of Ieshaan. The previous episodes have shown them developing a good chemistry with each other. They were quite close to each other and all this was visible in the show to everyone. They used to have candid conversation with each other also.



Besides, this Miesha was very close to Jay also and Ieshaan bonded well with Shamita, Tejasswi and Rajiv.



Miesha says how she made good friends inside the 'Bigg Boss' house and how painful the eviction was for her : "With a really heavy heart, I bid goodbye to 'Bigg Boss'. I have lived some of the most amazing moments of my life in this house and I can't believe it has come to an end so soon! But there is a lot to look forward to; I have made special friends in this journey. I couldn't be more grateful to find my special one. My dream of winning the title is gone, but the friendships I have been blessed with will always remain."



Ieshaan also looked disappointed and said that he learnt a lot on this show and one thing that he pointed out was falling in love in the show: "This has been quite a journey. I can't express how disappointed I feel now that I can't go any further. But I'm taking away some important lessons that I've learnt on my journey and beautiful memories with my friends. I also know now what it feels like to fall in love."



'Bigg Boss 15' airs on Colors.



--IANS

