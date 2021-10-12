'Bigg Boss 15': Miesha, Ieshaan come closer, Jay and Simba pull their leg

Mumbai, Oct 12 (IANS) 'Bigg Boss 15' is always full of one or another interesting fun elements. Be it in the form of fights or romance or new tasks, there is always something engaging for the audience.



Tuesday's episode will show the contestants busy in another task called 'Daaku Ka Kabza' in which the 'junglewaasis' turn into terrifying 'daakus' (dacoits). The task has many challenging layers.



Meanwhile, Tejasswi dials up the flirt quotient with the 'gundas' with her humour and charm.



While 'junglewaasis' bring fear in the wild, the 'gharwaasis' receive a letter and start plotting to finish off the 'daakus'.



This battle gets intense as they create all kinds of strategies to eliminate the 'gunda gang' by hook or crook. Karan plans to keep their rivals away from each other by all means necessary, which then escalates to pulling them away. Fights begin erupting in the house as Shamita takes a stand against getting violent in this contest. As the tasks become more arduous, the game becomes more competitive.



Meanwhile, love is in the air for Ieshaan and Miesha with Jay and Simba pulling their legs.



On the other hand, Amitabh Bachchan's birthday brings out a fanboy in Vishal. He reveals that he loved watching 'Deewaar' as a child and became an actor only because of 'Big B'. With nostalgic memories racing back, this heartfelt moment leaves him in tears.



'Bigg Boss 15' airs Monday to Friday at 10.30 p.m. and Saturday-Sunday at 9.30 p.m. on COLORS.



