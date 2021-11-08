'Bigg Boss 15': Ieshaan Sehgaal wants Tejasswi to lift the trophy

New Delhi, Nov 8 (IANS) Actor Ieshaan Sehgaal who was evicted from the 'Bigg Boss 15' house due to getting less votes, says he is not disappointed on his eviction as 'Bigg Boss' house has given him beautiful memories and also feeling of love that is most special for him.



"I believe in destiny and my journey in 'Bigg Boss' was destined to end here. So, I am taking it that way without thinking much," he says, adding: "Moreover 'Bigg Boss' house has given me the love of my life. And I want to tell everyone that the kind of bond Miesha and I developed inside the house is going to be the same and I am in love with her. She is most special to me. Miesha also feels the same way and I really care for her."



But does he feel that inside the house he was mostly connected with Miesha and that could be the possible reason for his eviction. "Well, this is the fact that most of the time I was spending time with Miesha and we were really close but I connected well with others also. I consider Tejasswi Prakash as my sister and this relationship will continue forever. I was also sharing a great bond with Karan and Jay. So, I don't think I was lacking in making connections. But this is 'Bigg Boss' and anything could happen."



Who does he think should lift the 'Bigg Boss' trophy: "I want Tejasswi as she is playing really well, so, yes, she deserves."



When asked Ieshaan about the most memorable moments that will always stay with him, he replies: "The most memorable moment was when Miesha went on her knees to propose to me. Nobody ever made me feel so special."



Ieshaan says that 'Bigg Boss 15' has helped in getting a lot of love and attention from the people and he is really happy about this. Moreover he is getting calls for some good projects about which he cannot reveal right now. "I am just out and talks are going on for some big web shows and music videos but cannot reveal much as it is too early," he concludes.



