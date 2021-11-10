'Bigg Boss 15': Has Raqesh Bapat exited the house?

Mumbai, Nov 10 (IANS) Ex-Bigg Boss OTT contestant Raqesh Bapat, who is a wild card entry on 'Bigg Boss 15', has been forced by health issues to leave the house, according to sources close to the reality show.



Though there's been no official confirmation of this development, sources said Raqesh might return after he gets well. If the news is true, then it will be a source of major disappointment to 'Bigg Boss 15' fans, who have been waiting to see if he and Shamita Shetty have the same chemistry between them as was evident on 'Bigg Boss OTT'.



In the last episode of 'Bigg Boss 15', Shamita and Raqesh were seen enjoying a romantic dance together.



Fans of the show therefore are hoping against hope that the news of Raqesh's exit is not true, and if it is, they would like to see him come back soon and return to the comfort of Shamita's company.



