'Bigg Boss 15': Geeta Kapur tears up everyone's 'Ticket To Finale' photo, claims Nishant, Rakhi are actual winners

Mumbai, Jan 8 (IANS) The upcoming episode of 'Bigg Boss 15' will see some entertaining moments as several connections are entering to support the contestants.



Among them one is choreographer Geeta Kapur, who lends her support to Nishant Bhat. In one of the tasks, Geeta tears up everyone's 'Ticket To Finale' photo and claims no one has really earned it except Rakhi Sawant and Nishant Bhat.



Geeta's said: "I think no one has really earned Ticket to Finale for themselves except Rakhi and that Nishant Bhat is more deserving than all others ticket to finale winners."



Geeta is entering the house with other connections including Divya Aggarwal, who would enter to show her support towards Karan Kundrra, Neha Bhasin for Shamita Shetty and Rahul Mahajan for Rakhi Sawant.



A task is given to the supporters wherein they were asked to tear off the photo reels of the Ticket To Finale holders and replace one with Devoleena, Nishant or Pratik who aren't in the race.



--IANS

ila/kr